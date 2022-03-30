Concern over Wau-Waria boundary

Managing Director of Black Cat Ltd, Rex Mauri, said while they applaud the split, the boundary that has been drawn is questionable.

Mauri, who is also the president of Hidden Valley landowner group, Nakuwi Association, said the electoral boundary will economically affect the new electorate.

He outlined that leaders of Bulolo, Watut and Wau Rural met last year and agreed that the electoral boundary should be drawn down at the Golden Pine area, and not at the Pine Tops Bridge.

Despite submitting their opinions to the Electoral Boundaries Commission, the new boundary was drawn up anyway, giving Bulolo District the PNG Forest Products, Zenag and cutting through the Hidden Valley mine.

According to Mauri, this means that the less developed Wau-Waria LLG will have to “start from scratch”.

“I spoke to the boundaries commissioner couple of times, telling him to fix the boundary first,” he stated.

“The big economic impact for the district, em bai mipla lus. Mipla niupla electorate bai lus. (The new electorate will lose.)

“So I think, parliament passed it but it should be deferred to 2027. That will be ok.”

Mauri further said the new electorate has no headquarters, no district office nor funding to prepare them for the 2022 national general elections.

He called for K500 million to be allocated to set up the Wau-Waria LLG. He appealed to the Electoral Boundaries Commission to take into consideration citizens’ concerns during the consultations and objection events.