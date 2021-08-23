Concern On Explosives

Chief superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, is urging residents to help police if they have information on the whereabouts of hand grenades, C4 or illegal firearms.

Lae police confiscated a hand grenade, among other firearms, from suspects who robbed gold buyers on the night of Saturday, the 26th of June.

It was during that time that two of them were killed at Bumbu.

Lae metropolitan superintendent, Kunyanban, said police are concerned as explosives were used in the last elections.

“In 2017, just before the elections, we confiscated a box of C4 explosives, and that was given back to Defence to be disposed,” he stated.

“In saying that, you will see that the level of crime, how people are conducting them in readiness to go into the elections, is at a different level.”

Kunyanban said with the availability of such explosives in the community, police believe that people will not hesitate to use them during the elections.

“So going forward into the elections, I want the community to help us make a very good place that we can live and exercise our rights properly; where children can safely go to school and we can go about whatever business that we want to conduct.

“So you give us information if you know people are holding onto these things.”