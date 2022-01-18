Concern on cheap alcohol

With classes set to resume in a few weeks’ time, Morobe’s education advisor raised concern on the accessibility of cheap drinks with high alcohol content.

The 2022 academic calendar begins on Monday, the 24th of January, with the resumption of teachers under the national education system.

Students will enroll the following week.

With the mass production of new cheap alcohol, Morobe’s program advisor for education, Keith Tangui, raised concern that this will directly affect students’ learning.

“I’m very, very sad to say that students are involved in this,” he stated. “Students who are in the urban areas and the towns, they’re drinking this cheap beer because they find it very easy to buy; few minutes of happiness and joy.

“That cheap beer is going to become a burden to parents, the schools and the State unless the government stops this cheap beer and puts more tax on it.”

Tangui pointed out that these cheap liquor, with high alcohol content, cost less than K20 in the shops, adding that taxing them would increase the cost, making it less affordable for students and those who are unemployed.

“Because it’s so cheap, they can easily get it by selling crushed cans, so it’s giving a lot of problems to our community, even in town – where I live, it’s so disturbing; loud music, people running out and fighting on the street.

“Our government has to take a tough measure and at least raise up the price.”

Tangui further warned that any student found to be intoxicated on school grounds will automatically be terminated, as per the provincial education act and provincial education board policy.

