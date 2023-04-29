Concern with adjournments

Tapil expressed his concern when the defendants, 40-year-old Yan Xiao of Hubei, and 33-year-old Neng Xiao of Central China, made their second appearance before the committal court today at the Lae Courthouse.

The two women have been charged with ‘counterfeiting trade marks’ under section 477, subsection 2(b) of the ‘Criminal Code Act 1974’.

Their first appearance was on Friday, March 24th, where the court ordered them to not interfere with State witnesses and to surrender their passports to the court.

They are also to report to police every two weeks, commencing on Tuesday, March 28th.

Today, Magistrate Tapil asked if they have complied with the court’s directives, at which their counsel, Kenneth Aisi, told the court that they have.

Their case has been further adjourned to Friday, May 5th, while the police prosecutions team has been told to conduct a record of interview before their next appearance.

Yan is the commercial manager of Golden Blocks Ltd while Neng is the manager of the warehouse where the counterfeit soaps were allegedly stored.

They are out on K10,000 bail each.