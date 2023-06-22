Comply with gov’t procurement process

This was stressed by the Provincial Finance Advisor, Marsha Paulias during a two-day Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) in-house training which started yesterday for Section 32 officers and Authorised Requisition Officers (AROs).

The Section 32 officers comprise of the Provincial Administrator, Deputy Provincial Administrators, Sector Advisors, District Administrators and LLG Managers; while AROs are the administration officers.

East New Britain was one of the first provinces to pilot the IFMS in 2017 which replaced the old Provincial Accounting System.

The training is aimed at improving competency of section 32 officers and especially the admin officers in performing the tasks required in IFMS effectively and efficiently.

“Section 32 officers and admin officers, you are the key people in the whole procurement process starting from raising the claims to drawing the cheques. Therefore always adhere to compliance when screening the claims,” Advisor said.

The Finance Advisor said though network connectivity is a major challenge, concerned officers must comply with the procurement process and the laws that guides it such as the Public Finance Management Act, National Procurement Act, and other relevant guidelines.

Meantime, Deputy District Administrator (Administration) Babel Umri who attended the training highlighted on the collection of cheques and said that it is the duty of the admin officer.

“Cheques should be collected by the admin officers only and not the sector officers or service providers. The admin officer must register the cheque before issuing it to the service provider for transparency and accountability purpose,” Babel said.

Speaking during the closing of day one training was District Administrator, Benedict Mode who thanked the provincial finance team for presenting the district with a computer set which will access IFMS for district treasury to use.

This will facilitate claims process from registering, to screening, approval, and printing of cheques.