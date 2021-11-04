Complete shutdown for Etep

In a notice dated November 4th, the hospital’s executive management team advised that their financial situation has not changed.

They have reached this stage in spite of the Lutheran Health Services’ plea to the government in September to give them their operational grant.

“Due to lack of funding and multiple COVID-19 infected staff, we are forced to shut down operations,” stated Etep’s management.

“The hospital will remain closed until operational grants are received to run the hospital again.

“We would kindly advise everyone to seek help at the nearest health centre.

“Emergency cases need referral to our provincial hospital in Lae.”

The management thanked everyone for their messages of concern and encouragement, including an ongoing fundraising project called “Save Etep Rural Hospital” that was initiated by Yanamlyn Yana.

“All of this can be changed with funding and support for our health services,” said the Etep team.

“We are sorry about the hardship for the most rural communities in Morobe.”