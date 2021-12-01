Community TB Supporters Critical Link To Patients

Treatment supporters are ensuring TB patients are continuing with their treatment plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The moment I was diagnosed with tuberculosis, lots of thoughts came into my mind on how I would look after my kids,” shares Rachel, a 31-year-old mother living in Port Moresby. Rachel was diagnosed with TB in August 2020.

She said, “I was thinking of going back to work but I have to go to the TB outreach site every morning for treatment. While I was having this doubt, World Vision came with the food voucher and bus fare. I was very thankful.”

Rachel is one of over 5,000 TB patients in NCD who have received community-level TB treatment since April 2020, as part of the Department of Health’s (NDOH) US$15 million (PGK49,652,432.96) Emergency TB Project funded by the World Bank.

The project is implemented in partnership with the National Capital District Provincial Health Authority, the World Health Organization, UNOPS, World Vision Australia and the Burnett Institute. The project builds on the success of the NDOH and the Australian Government’s successful intervention in Western Province.

In the past 18 months, the project has supported the establishment of 23 TB outreach sites across NCD, with more than 130 community treatment supporters providing close support and check-ins with patients on a daily or weekly basis. The outreach sites, transport and food including daily visits give TB patients a much better chance of making a full recovery.

TB patients, particularly those with Multi-Drug Resistant TB, must take heavy doses of medication every day; many for two years. The drugs can cause serious side-effects, including nausea, lethargy and joint pain, making successful completion of TB treatment challenging for patients both a physically and mentally.

World Vision treatment supporter Helen Dawanicura, is from Hanuabada Village. She said she wanted to help her village because it was classified as a TB hotspot.

“I was trained as a TB warden when I was with my former employer, and now I support about 50 people on my end of the village. My catchment area is Hanuabada, Lahara and Laurabada.

“Every day I go to their homes and give them their treatments, and three ex-TB patients help me with the daily program. So, we go around to (the patients) homes about 6:30am to 8am. At 9am I open the clinic to the public,” Dawanicura explained.

Daily medication compliance is integral to treating TB, yet it’s the emotional, social and psychological support that makes this model so powerful.

First piloted on Daru Island – once one of the world’s major TB hotspots, the program ensured that patient treatment drop-out rates reduced from 30 percent to almost zero. In NCD, the program has maintained a drop-out rate of less than six percent since it first started.

“When my TB patients are discharged; I'm happy,” exclaims Dawanicura.

“In the beginning, most of them are coughing, they have shortness of breath. Some can’t even walk. But at the end of the six months, when they are discharged, and they are smiling at me, (and) it lifts my heart. I helped save their life,” She added.