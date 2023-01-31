Community policing on law and order

Police officers from Central had been deployed to the mine to assist the Guard Dog Security personnel providing security at the mine site.

With the geographical setting of the mining villages and communities, police operation in that area was very challenging when deployed. On January 19 five police officers were deployed to the mine site to provide police presence there.

Upon their arrival at the mine site, they met with Guard Dog Security guards who briefed them on the law and order situation in the area.

With the information provided the police officers went out to the villagers and conducted awareness on law and order issues and what is happening in the city.

They also met with youths and informed them of the newly amended acts one of them was the Dangerous Drug Act and the penalties imposed on the offenders.

The police officers while doing community awareness in the village were directed to one of the notorious criminals who had been involved in many criminal activities.

The police officers were quick to respond to the information provided and walked some distance to apprehend the suspect.

The suspect was identified as one of the accomplices of Awa Pilot, a notorious criminal in the area, who was murdered by villagers last year.

According to police, the gang is made up of 20 members who had been terrorizing the community but were killed by the people, and the last one who was on the run was captured last week.

The suspect apprehended was flown to Port Moresby and is now being investigated; and will be charged accordingly.