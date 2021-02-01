Community leader assaults teenagers

A senior officer at the Omili Police Station said this to a group of Kamkumung villagers during a mediation on Sunday morning between parents, their charges and a community leader.

A major case for the day involved a leader of the Kamkumung Cooperative Society and his younger brother, who admitted to assaulting a group of teenagers on Saturday whilst under the influence of alcohol.

About nine minors - between the ages of 13 and 17 - accompanied their parents to the Omili Police Station in Lae to sort out the matter.

Among the group were five girls who were verbally and physically assaulted by the brothers.

The chairman of the cooperative told police that he had acted upon claims of cult activities within the community. Hence with his brother’s support, they both verbally and physically assaulted the teenagers in two separate incidents.

The police officer, however, said getting drunk and assaulting people only contributes to the problem.

And instead of taking matters into their hands, other community leaders should have been involved to come up with a better approach.

An agreement was reached at the station for the brothers to compensate the teenagers. The date has been set for this Sunday (February 7th) at the police station.

(People gathering at the Omili Police Station)