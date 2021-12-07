Community Launch Resource Centre

The Hege Community Development Cooperative (HCDC) welcomed the resource centre and cooperative society at Nagamito village, last Thursday 2nd December 2021, witnessed by development partners and the community.

Present at the launch were Unggai-Bena MP Benny Allan, Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) Chief Operations Officer, Steven Tumae, Provincial Community Development Advisor, Siviri Lalave, and development Representatives from Save the Children, Research and Conservation Foundation, development partner representatives.

CIC Chief Operations Officer, Steven Tumae congratulated the group and said hard work brings positive changes to an individual, group and community.

He highlighted that a cooperative group is supposed to work together to bring about the necessary benefits and changes to a community.

“I congratulate HCDC for making it this far and for launching your resource centre and cooperative society. This is the start for many good things to come in the future but you must all work together and support this group,” Mr Tumae said.

He told the community that being in such a cooperative group will enable them to seek assistance whether it be through funding, materials or training support from the government or development partners.

“Remember that whatever you plant today, you will reap tomorrow for the betterment of this community. CIC will only work with such organized groups.

“The current ratio of one extension officer to 20,000 farmers makes it very difficult to serve individual farmers, but when you are in such a group, we will be able to reach out to you.”

Local Member, Benny Allan in congratulating the group encouraged the community to leave behind differences and help to nurture the group going forward.

He said after 20 years of tribal fights and mediation in the district, it is now prospering and looking forward for better development within respective communities.

“Tribal fight is a thing of the past. We want to prosper. Cooperative groups will bring many good things to the community,” Allan said.

He said it years to put something tangible for everyone, but he commended HCDC for working hard within three months to build the resource centre.

“The future of this group depends on every community member in Nagamito. You must work together so the changes that will take place here will not only benefit one person but everyone.”

The HCDC group formed in 2017, has over 400 members. HCDC President, Saffty Auso thanked development partners who have assisted with training and resources to reach the group’s target.

“The idea behind forming HCDC was to create an avenue for farmers in the Nagamito community to participate in a positive change through income generating activities and change mindsets to develop themselves and their families,” Mr Auso said.