Community Host Sports Festival

The games were held at the Rapopo Vunatung sports ground in Gelegela resettlement, with the theme, ‘Unity Through Sports’ was the main drive behind the Rabaul Gelagela Sports Association festive season games.

The 2-days tournament that started on Christmas day presented an opportunity for youths from various LLGs in Rabaul district to come out and showcase their talents and skills in volleyball and rugby touch in both men and women’s divisions.

Tournament Director and former PNG Kumuls coach, Michael Marum said the games end with finals and presentation on New Year’s Day, Saturday 1st January 2022.

About K10 000 worth of prizes will be up for grabs for the finals.



The finals will see top teams in the touch footy divisions, open men’s and women’s, interesting for the junior boys, Michael Marum’s youngest son Ethan Marum was quite impressive leading his team on both days and looking forward to lead his boys again in the finals this Saturday.

In the volleyball division, men’s and women’s to battle it out for the major prizes.

Marum thanked the major sponsor James Peng Family of Rapopo Plantation Resort for sponsoring the prizes. He said the festive games were an initiative of the Rabaul Gelegela Sports Association and he is only on ground to provide assistance and oversee the games.



Marum made a special call to all the leaders back in the resettlement to embrace the youths and show them their support.

He added that leaders’ have to stop the blaming game instead, they must seriously look for solutions to keep the youths out of trouble.

Marum was impressed with the turnout and overall behaviour of the players and supporters during the games. He said the festive games would become an annual sporting event.