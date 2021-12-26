Community Assist Madang Police

This was what the elites of Madang who reside within Madang town said when they donated food, money and fuel to support police during their festive season operation.

Bradley Wak from the Bradley and Company lawyers who had been working in Madang with others came up with the idea to help the police fund their festive session operation.

He said they had read, watched and witnessed incidents of crime being reported in Madang town and also throughout the province that had paint a bad image to the province that was once called Beautiful Madang.

Wak said the police will be the only people who can restore peace in the community with the support from each leader from all levels in the province.

“With that we had raised K16,900 for both fuel and cash donations from business houses and each individual. The contribution given to the Provincial Police commander acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang last Friday at the town police station.

Wak thanked everyone who had contributed towards the worthy cause and had called on them to take responsibility to fight law and order at their respective communities.

PPC Rubiang when receiving the donation and food rations from the communities thanked everyone for their support toward the police operation in the province.

He said the money would be used to fund the police operation with fuel, servicing of the police fleets and buy equipment’s that the police officers will use in the operation such as touches.