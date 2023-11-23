Community aids evicted students

Most of these students do not have relatives in East New Britain Province.

The school administration made the decision to remove them after some intoxicated students fought amongst themselves and allegedly destroyed school properties following their examinations.

“The fight started on Thursday, November 16th, among the students themselves,” said Ulagunan ward member, Darius Milson.

“Police and security firms were on site to take care of the premises on Friday night. The students remained until Monday, when the school told them to move out.

“During that time, only the female students remained while the males stayed with friends, relatives or good Samaritans.”

Milson outlined that the students needed food, toiletries and other necessities to see them through until their graduation on Thursday, November 30.

That was where the community came to assist; with shelter and food for the evictees as well as female students on campus.

The KBC student representative council, along with other community leaders, signed a petition dated November 21st, appealing to the school administration to assist with food rations and toiletries for the next few weeks as the students await their graduation and eventual departure to their respective provinces.

“It would have been better if the school had identified the perpetrators and dealt with them. Innocent students are now part and parcel of that decision, which should not be the case but that is the school’s decision.

“A few students have left for their respective provinces while most are still around due to flight cancellations at Tokua Airport.”

Outlined in the petition are locations where students have been accommodated: