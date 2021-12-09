Communities File Human Rights Complaint

The complaint was lodged by local organisation, Project Sepik Inc. and Australian NGO Jubilee Australia Research Centre, on behalf of the affected community members.

The 2638 people from 64 villages along the Sepik River filed the complaint with the Australian Government against Brisbane-based, PanAust Limited for failing to obtain their consent to the proposed Frieda River Mine.

The complaint, filed with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Australian National Contact Point, argues that the proposed mine poses a serious risk for communities living on the Sepik River.

The mine, proposed to be built in the headwaters of the Sepik River, includes a tailings dam with an estimated footprint larger than 17,500 football fields, to be built in one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

The complaint asserts that PanAust and its subsidiary, Frieda River Limited, failed to get consent from the Sepik River communities for the mine, despite its potential to cause them catastrophic harm.

This violates their right as Indigenous people to give their free, prior and informed consent to developments that affect them.

The complaint also argues that PanAust has failed to assess the environmental impacts of the project.

Emmanuel Peni, Coordinator of Project Sepik Inc. said: “The communities have been resisting ever since plans were made to build a mine. The Melanesian governance of the land and water through the Supreme Sukundimi Declaration, declared a total ban on the mine.

“United Nations Special Rapporteurs are also asking questions PanAust must listen to and respect the views of the Sepik River communities.”

Dr Luke Fletcher, Executive Director of Jubilee Australia Research Centre said: “We are bringing this complaint to the Australian National Contact Point, because the communities along the Sepik River have not had the chance to exercise their rights.

“Those communities have the right to have their voices heard and to decide what happens on their land. The Sepik River communities have clearly voiced their concerns about this mine, but so far, those concerns have fallen on deaf ears.”

The development of the complaint included a consultation with 51 Haus Tambarans along the River.

In October 2021, Project Sepik teams travelled from village to village along the Sepik River, gathering signatures from members of the communities after explaining the role of the OECD National Contact Point and sharing the proposed content of the complaint.