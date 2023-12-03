Communities challenged to lead fight against AIDS

Acting Nursing Unit manager Sr. Alida Sagem when leading the STI and HIV clinic in an awareness in Madang town said for 2023, about 97 positive cases, which she said on average, three to five positive cases are picked up every day, but could be many out there living with the virus.

“Health officials are concerned that whilst the figures are high nationwide, it may be even higher as not everyone does testing and we may have more HIV/AIDS figures which may yet to be identified.

“Statistics have shown that the highest records of identified people range between the ages of 20-40 years old both males and females,” Sr Alida.

She said it was important for everyone to know about their HIV/AIDS status and practice safe sex.

“By now people should be aware of what HIV/AIDS is and that living with People Living With HIV/AIDS is possible and can be normal as long as medication is being taken,” Sr Alida said.

Sr. Alida said the HIV/AIDS medication, Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) is effective and patients who have been on the medicine live normally. She also stated that hospitals nationwide have been faced with shortages on supply for drugs of various illnesses and diseases, however, for HIV/AIDS patients there is no problem with supply.

“The public are encouraged to do voluntary testing to find out about their status in the fight to reduce the rate of HIV/AIDS. For this particular syndrome, patients are only identified when they are picked up from the hospital or outreach awareness.”

As part of the HIV/AIDS awareness, voluntary testing was also done at the Modilon General Hospital, Jomba and Town clinic. Building up on the Theme for this year “Let Communities Lead”.

The Clinic has canceled their outreach out of town due to the current law and order situation in the province, but are working everyday on getting the messages across through awareness done every morning at the clinic.

Other sites within the hospital that carry out the tests and assist to capture patients and refer to the STI and HIV clinic for registration and treatment, are the Labour ward Antenatal and TB clinics.

Sr Alida added that it is about time barriers are broken with regards to HIV/AID, especially stigma in the family and communities.