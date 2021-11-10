Common Roll Inaccurate: Maru

Member for Yangoru Saussia, Richard Maru said this recently when announcing the completion of the NID roll out in the district.

He said 46,363 people have registered in the district who are 18-years and older with only 41,758 registered voters in the 2017 Common Roll.

“This means that our Common Roll is inaccurate and needs to be updated with the NID information.

“I remember the complaints from many of our eligible voters that their names were not on the Common Roll in 2012 and 2017 national elections. By completing the NID program, we can be able to assist our ward recorders to ensure eligible voters are registered so they can exercise their constitutional rights to vote in the 2022 elections.”

Maru added that the completion of the NID registrations would allow Yangoru Saussia District to update their 2022 Common Roll by comparing with the 2017 list ward by ward and adjust Common Roll based on the reliable data, which is the NID registrations.