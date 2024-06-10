Commodore Polewara appointed Chief of PNGDF

Colonel Larry Opa was also promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and appointed as Deputy Chief of the Defence Force.

Prime Minister James Marape in a statement released this evening offered his congratulations to both men.

He stated that the change in the force’s hierarchy is important, as PNGDF needs good sound and strong leadership to assist the National Government’s development agenda.

Prime Minister Marape said Commodore Polewara has demonstrated strong and vibrant leadership during his tenure as the Acting Commander and Chief of PNGDF. Adding his leadership attributes has contributed to the stability of the Force within the last two years.

“I now challenge both the incoming Rear Admiral Polewara and Brigadier General Opa to uphold the values of Papua New Guineans and the constitution to support the Government deliver its services to our people,” said Prime Minister Marape.

Major General Mark Goina’s appointment as the Commander and Chief of the PNG Defence Force has been revoked by the National Executive Council, and he has been discharged from the PNGDF with the rank of Brigadier General.

The bearing of the recent court decision that nullified the appointment of Major General Mark Goina was one of the factors for the permanent appointment of the new Commander and Chief of the Defence Force, besides the Commission of Inquiry report on the Kupiano Training Tragedy, and Non-Performance of the former PNG Chief of Defence Force.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Major General Mark Goina for accepting the responsibility of the Office of the Chief of Defence Force 2021, and assisting the National Government in the running of the 2022 National Elections, and the National Government call outs of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force in assisting the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary,” stated Prime Minister Marape.”