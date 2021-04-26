Committees pursue common Interests

Tambua and Garry Juffa, Oro Governor and Chairman of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Public Sector Reform and Service Delivery, have pledged to work together.

He thanked outgoing chairman, John Pundari for his efforts to keep the committee active since 2017.

In a joint press statement, both parties highlighted common interests in their committees’ respective missions and outlined their collaboration as follows:

PAC reports may show misapplication of public monies and of state properties. However, through this cooperation, the SPC will be able to provide attention to focus on the cure in its root cause, which is reform.

PAC reports may show human resource deficiency in State organisations. The SPC will focus on the root cause of that deficiency by way of reform.

PAC reports may show public sector structural and organizational deficiency. The SPC will focus on the cure to that deficiency by way of reform.

PAC reports may show deficiency and inefficiency of service delivery by state organisations. THE SPC will focus on the cure to that deficiency by way of reform.

Both chairmen said that even though their committees did not possess dismissal or criminal prosecution powers, they would do their utmost to ensure that the procedures used by the two committees would provide a sufficient standard of evidence to successfully prosecute criminal and administrative dismissal charges two organisations empowered to do so.