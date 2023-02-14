Committee vital to NHC

NPC Board chairman, Kenneth Thompson said setting up the National Procurement Special Committee at NHC is a very important milestone.

Thompson said that not all the corporations and other government departments had the opportunity to have a special committee for themselves; and that all of these special committees are directly approved by the board after the APC Committee has vetted and given the okay to establish these committees.

“As we understand NHC has a few very important projects that need to be procured and I conquer with the MD that though millions of kina in public funds have been dumped into NHC for few projects due to the restrictions placed by the Public Finance Management Act,” he said.

“In terms of internal commitment threshold and other issues, those monies have been syphoned out in dribs and drabs and no projects have eventuated on the ground whilst the money has been depleted.”

Thompson added: “The committee we believe that you’ve got a few very important projects that are lined up and we would like to see you expedite those millions of kina that have already been lost, and under your good leadership you are making a comeback in restoring some public confidence; and in NHC and we’d like to see that continue.