Committee push for classes resumption

Parents and Citizen Meeting Chairman, Robert Laosi said the committee will want to see students in grades 3-7 to be in their classrooms by Monday 13th of February, 2023.

“Now we have formed a working committee, they have been divided into two groups, the first group will get the roofing irons and materials from the old classrooms to be transferred to the Elementary school. There is a classroom there with no roofing materials, so we will create a place for students to use. The other team will look around for companies and individuals to purchase tents quickly these remaining days,” Mr Laosi said.

“Children will still come to school that is the discretion of the administration, we as the board are to help deliver improve the school for the learning facilities. When it comes to the suspension of classes and children’s learning that is for the Head teacher and teaching staff to look at.”

An urgent meeting will be held on Friday 10th of February, 2023 to advise parents and children on the progress of classroom refurbishments.