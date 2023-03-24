Committee Prioritizes Women's Empowerment

The Committee, which is led by NCD Governor Powes Parkop, has been tasked with reviewing all laws, policies, programs, and other issues pertaining to the promotion of safe, healthy, and prosperous lives for women and girls.

During the meeting, Governor Parkop urged the members to take action and use their oversight powers to hold government agencies accountable for their efforts to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

He emphasized the need to focus on the most critical issues affecting women and girls, and to ensure that officials effectively use government resources to bring tangible improvements to people throughout the country.

Six out of seven committee members met at Parliament Haus for a briefing by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which covered a broad range of GEWE issues.

These included institutional gaps, laws and policies guiding GEWE efforts, challenges with women’s leadership, priorities for promoting economic empowerment, access to health and education services, and the ongoing struggles to address gender-based violence (GBV) and sorcery accusation related violence (SARV).

UNDP Resident Representative Dirk Wagener pledged continued support to the Committee through a new UNDP Parliamentary Strengthening Project funded by the Australian Government.

Following the briefing, Governor Parkop and other Committee members recognized that GBV and SARV continue to be their top priority, and they called for strengthening the justice system to ensure justice for survivors of violence, proper investigation and prosecution of perpetrators, and greater political participation and leadership of women.

They also emphasized the need for proper use of government resources by agencies addressing GEWE issues, including the National GBV Secretariat.

The Committee agreed to reconvene in the coming weeks to further discuss the core issues they wish to address, with their first public hearings tentatively scheduled for May 2023 to review the government's progress in addressing GBV and SARV.