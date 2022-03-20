Committee meet to discuss GBV matters

The National GBV Advisory Committee told the media that its purpose was to meet on a quarterly basis to discuss issues about GBV and from this committee, they will report straight to NEC who will then deliberate on the matter where it is relevant to the country to try and address the issues experienced currently.

Secretary for the Department of Community Development and Religion (DfCDr), Jerry Ubase told the media that the national government has also provided a budget support of K7.9million, where in, the committee will meet and decide on how it should be utilized to support not only new initiatives but the existing services that have already been provided.

“Including safe houses, counselling service, other referral pathways that has already been established, the funding will go towards supporting these programs so that it continues to help our people in need especially through the GBV cases as well as the SARV.”

“Thank you again to PM Marape and his deputy Mr Basil for recognizing in plight of this country by allocating K7.9 million. The budget plan has four main outcomes:

1. The government has a functioning GBV governance and institutional structure

2. GBV research and data collection is standardized and institutionalized

3. Ensure quality, continuity and sustainability of coordinated responses, referrals and service delivery for survivors of GBV violence.

4. To scale up, standardize, and decentralize inclusive, quality initiatives and messaging for prevention of GBV, at all levels and in all sectors of society, to influence behavioral change required to achieve zero tolerance towards GBV.”

Mr Ubase went on to explain in brief the committee’s specific functions with the main ones being to:

1. Oversee the operations and administration of the National GBV Secretariat to ensure that their work is meeting the needs of GBV survivors and the public more generally.

2. Provide guidance to the National GBV Secretariat the Government on the effective implementation of the National GBV Strategy, and by providing advice on:

National level prevention and crisis response priorities and approaches Provincial level prevention and crisis response priorities and approaches and recommendations for coordinating efforts within provinces more effectively

• GBV prevention activities, good practice and lessons learned

• GBV crisis response needs, challenges and recommendations for improvements

• Issues and approaches for addressing sorcery accusation related violence

• Coordination of efforts to address violence against women and children

DfCDr will be chair of the committee. Co-chairs are from National Planning, Provincial Affairs, CLRC, Child Welfare and Department of Health. Tenure of the each committee member is 2 years.

The committee’s function is also to report to the Special Parliamentary Committee and NEC so they can make informed decisions on how best they can take the fight in addressing GBV issues in the country.