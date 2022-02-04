Committee Address Sale Of Cheap Alcohol

The committee is concerned that youths and minors are involved in the consumption of cheap liquor that is flooding the market.

A bipartisan parliamentary committee was set up last sitting of the Parliament briefed the media on the rising concerns of cheap alcohol being sold in the market.

The Special Committee will look into alcohol-related violence and more so, the sale of cheap alcohol in the country today.

Three basic terms of reference addressed during the media brief was legislation of the industry in regulation, enforcement and compliance. Second, is alcohol production and sale.

Chairman Aiye Tambua said, “The government currently has two legislations; the Liquor Licensing Act 1963 and the Food and Sanitation Act and so will look into this acts and see how best we can then amend this acts. We want to solve the issues on alcohol related violence and the sale of cheap beer which is a problem now in PNG”.

Mr Tambua said that currently the other thing that is also been looked at by the Committee is the alcohol percentage.

Vice-Chairman, Elias Kapavore said the committee looks forward to coming up with necessary outcomes on how best alcohol abuse and issues can be addressed in the country.

As many young man and women continue to cuase problems in communities arising from consuming cheap alcohol sold by trade store owners Kapavore said, “It has become a serious issue, as many of the young people, schools students and youths are the main ones involved in this kind of activities related to alcohol.”

Chairman Tambua said the government would look into amending industry legislation so that issues such as alcohol abuse and cheap alcohol are addressed.