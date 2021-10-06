Commercial Litigation Workshop

The Queensland Bar was also assisted by Justice Logan RFD, a long-term member of the PNG Supreme Court (and the Federal Court of Australia) and Judge Porter QC a member of the Queensland District Court.

The workshop was opened on Monday 27 September by the Chief Justice of Papua New Guinea and Chairman of the LTI Council, Sir Gibbs Salika who expressed his thanks for the Queensland Bar’s continuing involvement in running the workshops since 2013. The Chief Justice addressed the students, amongst other matters, on the importance of competent commercial litigation practice to the economic future of PNG.

The concept of the Workshop came about after a request by the then Chief Justice & Chairman of the LTI Council, Sir Salamo Injia with support from Justice Logan, John Bond QC (now Justice Bond – Supreme Court of Queensland) and Mal Varitimos CBE QC.

The former Chief Justice was concerned to ensure that LTI students receive training in complex commercial litigation. The workshops including that delivered this year have delivered on that request with the students working through a complex competition law problem and having to argue in a moot court setting various applications of the type brought in commercial litigation.

Andrew Crowe QC (Team Leader for the Queensland Bar) and Mal Varitimos CBE QC both spoke during the closing ceremony today and complimented the students on the quality of their work during the workshop. They both expressed a wish that the long-term and happy relationship between the Queensland Bar and the LTI continue well into the future.