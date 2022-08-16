Commemorating Battle of Milne Bay

In a recent meeting, two Australian Defence Corporation Program (DCP) officers Major Peter Brown and Captain Tom Folley met with the committee to confirm details of the celebrations.

The celebrations will include a range of commemorative activities from August 26 – 28, that includes a’ ‘Walk the Path’ retracing the BOMB from the Japanese landing at Kaloi village and Wahuhuba, Corporal John French Memorial at Taudikwa and HiweHiwe Lookout at Top Town.

Other activities will include; a marching parade, the RAAF flypast by the F35 Lightning jets based at RAAF 75th Squadron in Darwin, presentation of the book, ‘The Promise’ by Air Marshal Robert Chipman AM CSC to relatives of Nurse Maiogaru Taulebona and a Lelehoa Primary School representative, and a tour of all the BOMB sites.

To conclude the celebrations, a Sunday Morning Service will be held at Turnbull War Memorial to end the Walk The Path tour and retire on August 28.

Meanwhile, a Saturday morning work parade to clean up Alotau town has been organized.

The Saturday morning clean-up will continue till the start of the BOMB 80th anniversary celebrations.

Alotau residents are asked to join in or keep the town clean at all times.