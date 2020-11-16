Commander stresses on ethical conduct

Starting at Gerehu and then on to the Waigani Police Station, the commander was not only there to inspect the facilities; he was also there to stress on ethical conduct.

“It is important that we improve in our conduct towards the public and that we must always remember our Police Code of Ethics,” Wagambie Jnr told his subordinates.

“The Code of Ethics guides us to do what is both morally and ethically right, as members of the Constabulary. More than half our problems and allegations against police stem from police misbehaviour.

“Every trained regular member of the Constabulary went through the Police College Bomana. There is only one Police College in PNG.

“Every officer, cadet and recruit were made to memorise the Police Code of Ethics. On graduation day, when they marched up, they made that pledge, basically promising to be ethical in service and private life.”

The commander said his visits with his AFP counterpart was to remind members of this and deliver enlarged, framed Police Code of Ethics to be placed at the duty counter to remind members everyday of their purpose of being in the RPNGC.

“I also stressed to the members on our behaviour in public whilst carrying out our duty,” he said.

“That we are living in an age where technology is moving very fast. Android phones with cameras have become easily accessible to our people. This means we have to be mindful of our actions.

“People are now using social media to express themselves and publish issues. This is their right too.

“It is up to us to ensure that our conduct towards the public ensures we gain their trust and confidence.

“As it is in NCD, people are coming in from outside in the search of a better life or just to the attraction of the city lights.

“This is causing a strain on policing services, so the only way to ensure that we maintain order is to win public confidence.”

Wagambie Jnr further encouraged members to keep on performing well, saying there were a lot of good work being done that go unnoticed.

He reminded citizens that police are working with limited manpower and resources.

“If police were not working, there would be widespread disorder. All we need to do is improve on public perception towards us,” he stated.

From the NCD stations, the commander will move on to Central Province rural police stations.

(NCD-Central Commander and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, with Waigani police officers)