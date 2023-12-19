Collaborative relief efforts underway following eruption

The relief effort was carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the National Disaster Centre (NDC), and the Provincial disasters of WNB and ENB.

This alliance has successfully transported crucial relief supplies, including water containers, soap, cooking utensils, sleep mats, cleaning tools, and solar lights, to care centres in the affected regions.

IOM is actively engaged in supporting the provinces by conducting sector-based needs assessments. Technical staff from IOM have been deployed to Mt Ulawun to assist in the emergency response, focusing on Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM).

Their role is pivotal in ensuring well-functioning facilities at identified care centres to facilitate an effective humanitarian response.

Furthermore, IOM is closely collaborating with the WNB Red Cross, providing technical support and capacity building for field enumerators and volunteers. This includes data-related tasks such as collection, verification, beneficiary registration, and targeted distribution of essential supplies.

The comprehensive approach aims to ensure well-coordinated services and protection for displaced individuals, fostering meaningful participation in initiatives that safeguard their rights.

The recent allocation of funding from USAID/BHA empowers IOM to continue delivering life-saving assistance to 850 families displaced across ENB and WNB provinces. This reflects the ongoing commitment of USAID/BHA to support those affected by the volcano.

In terms of relief supply distribution, updates indicate that kits have been distributed to various locations. A total of 140 kits have been distributed, with ongoing kitting efforts to pack the remaining 299 kits.

Opposition Leader Joseph Lelang, has significantly contributed by presenting relief food items for Mt Ulawun victims. Lelang highlighted the importance of unity in recognizing the impact of the catastrophic event on the people of Kandrian Gloucester. He emphasized the need for support in the face of destruction and displacement caused by the volcano eruption.

The Provincial Administrator, Leo Mapmani, and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel express gratitude for the support, acknowledging contributions from Australia, the U.S. and India.

Overall, the collaborative efforts and contributions from various entities aim to address the immediate needs of displaced individuals and facilitate a comprehensive recovery process in the affected regions.