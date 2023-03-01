Collaboration needed for affordable housing

This is revealed in the National Research Institute (NRI) Spotlight Volume 16, Issue 6 titled “Public and Private sectors collaboration is needed to promote affordable housing in Papua New Guinea” by Dr. Lindsay Kutan, Senior Research Fellow at PNG NRI.

Dr Kutan highlights issues associated with affordable housing in PNG’s housing market. This includes unpacking the concept of affordability to embrace not only the economic aspect but also its implications on social welfare of households.

The publication also highlights the challenges that affect housing affordability, and some lessons that can be drawn from other countries on housing programs initiated through the collaboration between the public sector and private sector.

Dr. Kutan said that, “The study reported in the Spotlight article was motivated by the aspiration that all citizens of PNG deserve to own a house or rent a decent house in the formal housing market.

“However, high house prices and rentals, the increase in informal squatter settlements, particularly in Lae and Port Moresby, continue to interfere with proper and orderly housing developments. “

Dr. Kutan concluded by stating, “The collaboration between the public sector and private sector is needed to address the high costs of houses and make it more affordable for all in PNG.”

The Publication can be accessed on the PNG NRI website https://www.pngnri.org.