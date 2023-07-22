Coke backs Enga Cultural Show

The show has not only become a symbol of cultural preservation but also a major attraction for tourists since its inception in 1994.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has announced its gold sponsorship for the show.

The sponsorship aligns with the event's theme, "Preserve Enga by Promoting its Culture," which highlights the importance of upholding cultural identity and values.

Tim Solly, CCEP Commercial and Sales Director, emphasized the company's commitment to sustainability and praised the Enga Show Committee for its dedication to uniting the people of Enga.

He expressed admiration for the relentless efforts put forth by the Enga community over the years, culminating in the establishment of the Enga Cultural Show as a prominent event.

Enga Show Committee Chairlady, Margaret Potane, expressed her delight at the newfound partnership with Coca-Cola. She emphasized the show's significance as the largest annual event in Enga, drawing crowds of over 10,000 visitors to Wabag town.

The Enga Cultural Show was specifically established to safeguard traditional cultural knowledge and expressions, encouraging both the young and old members of the Engan community to cherish, practice, and uphold their rich heritage.