Cocoa new growth areas in 2023

At the presentation of cheque to commodities to launch the Price and freight Subsidy Program, Minister for Agriculture, Aiye Tambua said, “Cocoa is a national crop and we almost cover the whole country. We are in the Highlands now. Our main focus now is new growth areas and that’s the Islands, Southern region and of course there is one province we had to cover and that’s Western Province. So this year we will be going over to Western Province,” Minister Tambua stated.

Cocoa Board of PNG Acting Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Vigil, said their main focus is now on new growth for cocoa.

Vigil said that PNG is dealing with a generation of lazy people where people are not going back to their farms. He said the government did a sensible thing in recognizing and putting more money into agriculture.

“Cocoa is sold in the general market and that’s where we want to give back to the farmer by establishing niche markets, that’s the main focus of our board. The board is confident that we put more money in the pockets of our farmers,” he said. “We are expecting to generate over K600million by 2026 so that’s about 70-80 thousand tons.”

“We want to reach every cocoa growing place, we want to rehabilitate 1million this year and next year another 1million and recognizing our efforts by 10 per cent,” said Vigil.