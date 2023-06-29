Coca-Cola Sponsors National Mask Festival

The festival, celebrating the diverse mask cultures of East New Britain, will take place from July 12th to July 16th.

Tim Solly, CCEP's Commercial Sales Director, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with the festival organizers and the exclusive brand coverage that comes with being the naming rights sponsor. This is the first time in the festival's history that CCEP has been granted such an opportunity to be a naming rights sponsor.

Solly added, "As an organization, TCCC and CCEP appreciate the richness of Papua New Guinea's various cultures and traditions. We are proud to be a part of this cultural event that promotes the unique mask cultures of East New Britain Province."

Festival organizing committee member Theolam Wawaga, commended Coca-Cola for its timely sponsorship. Wawaga highlighted the significance of having a global brand like Coca-Cola support the festival, which will showcase cultural dancing, ritual performances, storytelling, and arts and crafts.

The National Mask & Warwagira Festival, held annually, pays tribute to the Tolai, Baining, and Pomio people of East New Britain. The opening day of the festival will feature the traditional 'Kinavai,' a ceremony welcoming the Tolai 'Tubuans' and 'Duk-Duks' at dawn. Attendees will also have the opportunity to witness the traditional Tolai shell money exchanges that mark the festival's commencement.

Among the festival's highlights are the evening performances, where visitors can witness the Baining people, residing in the mountains, perform mesmerizing dances amidst blazing fires.