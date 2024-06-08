Coca-Cola recycling campaign launched

This initiative is part of a special recycling event organized by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PNG (CCEP PNG) and Branis Recycling, coinciding with World Environment Day.

For the past month, church leaders in Hanuabada have been encouraging villagers to save their PET plastic bottles. Today, Branis Recycling collected these bottles and paid the churches 1 Kina per kilo of PET plastic received.

The event took place from 9 AM to 1 PM and featured a sausage sizzle, live music by Coke Studio artists Jr. Vigi Brothers and Shei, and a special appearance by NCD Governor Powles Parkop.

Tim Solly, CCEP PNG's Sales and Commercial Director, expressed excitement about bringing the recycling initiative to Hanuabada. He highlighted the success of last year's PET recycling scheme in Port Moresby, which now recycles approximately 25% of the PET plastic bottles in the market.

Solly emphasized the dual benefits of the program: earning money for the community and preventing plastic waste from polluting the environment.

Residents are encouraged to continue collecting PET plastic bottles even after the event, earning 1 Kina per kilo by returning them to the nearest Branis Recycling collection point at Hohola, located on Spondias Street. Once collected, the bottles are processed into plastic flakes at Branis Recycling’s facility and exported to Malaysia for further recycling.

Rarua Dikana, Hanuabada Village Councilor, expressed delight at being the first Motu Koita village to partner with Coca-Cola on this initiative. He stressed the importance of keeping the village clean and protecting local waterways from plastic pollution.

The earnings from this initial collection drive will be donated to the Lakani Toi Memorial church, furthering community support and environmental stewardship.

“We encourage all villagers to get behind this program and look after our village, our communities, and our planet for the benefit of future generations,” said Dikana.