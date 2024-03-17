Coastal Conservation through Sports

The program, which goes beyond traditional notions of sporting success, aims to raise awareness about the environmental impact of human activities. Students of Pisik Primary School were engaged in enlightening sessions, followed by a beach cleanup led by esteemed Team PNG HERO athlete Hussein Lowah.

Adding to the significance of the event, International Women's Day was celebrated, empowering women and girls of Rei village. They were addressed by Meagan Clarkson, First Secretary Program Strategy and Gender of the Australian High Commission.

The program concluded with a session on values with students and teachers of Pisik Primary School, fostering a sense of community spirit. Additionally, the distribution of sports equipment to the school further emphasized the commitment to utilizing sports as a tool for positive change.

The PNG Olympic Committee expressed gratitude to Trophy Haus PNG for their generous support in sponsoring the sports equipment, underscoring the collaborative effort towards fostering environmental consciousness and gender empowerment through sports.