Coast Guard partner PNG to Improve Port Security

In partnership with the United States Embassy Port Moresby. The program was attended by more than 40 Papua New Guinea port security officials.

Lieutenant Commander Adam Mullins, Activities Far East, Japan, said, "The U.S. Coast Guard has worked directly with the Department of Transport to tailor this seminar to the needs that were identified by Papua New Guinea. The knowledge gained from this seminar will be used by ports around the country to enhance their port security programs, thus enhancing the security of the worldwide maritime transportation system."

The program was designed to enhance port security capabilities in compliance with the 2004 International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code, following recommendations made during a U.S. Coast Guard visit to Papua New Guinea in 2019. Key features of the program included providing technical assistance in the following areas:

Port facility access control, to enhance the physical protection systems and security capabilities of each port facility.

Drills and exercises, to enhance the effective coordination and implementation of the port facility security plans.

Physical security and threat risk assessment, to enhance the identification of threats, vulnerabilities, capabilities, preparedness, and existing security measures related to the port.

In an effort to establish a comprehensive approach to maritime security, the International Maritime Organization and its Member States developed the ISPS Code, the only internationally accepted blueprint for the implementation of maritime security measures. The Coast Guard's International Port Security Program was established in 2003 to reinforce implementation of the ISPS Code and to better understand maritime security measures worldwide. Implementation of these international standards is a worldwide partnership between maritime nations.

Sylvester Adema, First Assistant Secretary of the Maritime Security Division of the Papua New Guinea Department of Transport said, "The audit seminar has vastly cleared the minds of all PNG participants about what an ISPS audit is about, and now makes it clearer and easier for the PNG Ministry of Transport to put audit recommendations to respective port facilities. We truly appreciate the efforts and rare support from the USCG IPS Program and its team members."

The U.S. Coast Guard is the principal federal agency responsible for maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship in U.S. ports and inland waterways, along more than 95,000 miles of U.S. coastline, throughout the 4.5 million square miles of the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, and on the high seas.