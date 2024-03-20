Coast Guard Ensures Compliance During Patrols

The Harriet Lane, a 270-foot medium endurance cutter stationed in Honolulu, played a pivotal role in conducting the boarding of fishing vessels within Papua New Guinea's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Commander Tesoniero stressed the significance of ensuring that vessels fishing within the EEZ are adhering to regulations. "We focused on verifying that vessels fishing within the EEZ are doing so lawfully and in compliance with regulations," she stated during a press conference.

During the patrol, Harriet Lane conducted five boarding with shipriders, limited by availability. Despite facing constraints in distance from Port Moresby, the vessel managed to patrol approximately 250 miles and conduct the boarding at sea.

"We aimed to verify if vessels were documenting their catch appropriately and adhering to fishing regulations," Commander Tesoniero remarked. "Our objective was to ensure that all activities within the EEZ are conducted lawfully."

While identifying discrepancies during their operations, Commander Tesoniero emphasized that any violations uncovered were addressed under the authority of the flag state conducting the boarding. In cases involving Papua New Guinea (PNG), the violations would be handled by PNG authorities.

"PNG will have the final say in determining if a violation occurred and recommend actions to the flag state of the vessel found in violation," Commander Tesoniero explained.

The successful patrol underscores the commitment of the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane to ensuring maritime security and compliance with regulations within the Pacific region. Collaboration with PNG authorities highlights the importance of international cooperation in safeguarding maritime interests.