Coalition Of MPs Call For Zero Violence

Co-Chair of the Coalition and NCD Governor Powes Parkop made this statement on International Human Right Day which falls on December 10th annually.

“In 2021, our Coalition of MPs has led a strong national campaign to get the National Government to take more action to address GBV.

“Human rights belong to every single person in our country. It means that we all have the right to live safely. I worry that many women and children in our country do not feel like that is true for them.”

“They live in fear and cannot access proper support services to make sure they have protection and that the people who hurt them are brought to justice. This must change”, added Governor Parkop.

East Sepik Governor Allan Bird, who is also Deputy Chair of the Special Parliamentary Committee on GBV said “Our Coalition and our Committee have worked hard in 2021 to draw attention to the urgent need to stop GBV and ensure better justice for victims.

“As we look to the next national elections in 2022, I encourage all MPs and all candidates to make strong statements committing to use their positions of leadership to make clear that violence cannot be tolerated in a civilized, Christian society.

“We must all do our part – because if we cannot all enjoy the same human rights, that diminishes the rights of us all.”

The Coalition Members are also promoting gender equality for women.

Governor Parkop said that GBV cannot just be dealt with through law enforcement and crisis response but could also be addressed by strengthening women’s leadership more generally, to ensure that women have equal rights.

“We have been calling on the Government for some time to push forward with their proposal to reserve seats for women. I am very worried that this has not been done and the elections are almost upon us.”

“ We must make sure something changes before the next election. On Human Rights Day lets also hear from our Government that the want equal rights for all, including through equal participation in decision-making”, said Parkop.