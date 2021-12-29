Coalition Of MPs Call For Investigation

They are urging Minister for Police, William Onglo and Police Commissioner, David Manning to order an investigation and make arrests to perpetrators of violence against women shown in a recent video in Enga Province. The two videos were brought to their attention, depicting incidents of brutal violence against women.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop, Co-Chair of the Coalition stated that he is appalled by the horrendous acts of violence captured in the two videos.

“It makes me sick to my stomach and is completely unacceptable in our society. There can be no excuse for the perpetrators and we must make sure they are immediately held to account,” Governor Parkop said.

He went on to state that a special police unit be deployed immediately into Enga Province to investigate both cases, collect evidence and make arrests and not wait on crime to be reported but act on given evidence of reports.

Governor Parkop, a former lawyer himself stated: “We also need a special prosecutor to focus on these crimes, to ensure that there is prosecution. If necessary, I want our Coalition to be officially advised by the Department of Justice whether the laws need to be amended so that we can use the videos we have seen as reliable and acceptable evidence in Court – if this must be done, then let’s do it.

“Such videos must be made admissible, because we know that witnesses are not forthcoming due to fear of retribution or retaliation.”

Charles Abel, Chairman of the Special Parliamentary Committee on GBV, spoke sternly regarding the videos. “This violence is absolutely sickening. I cannot stand to watch one more video such as this, which shows such depraved conduct.

“We must make sure that arrests are made and a strong message sent to the citizens of our country that such barbaric crimes against their fellow citizens will simply not be tolerated.”

Member of the Coalition, Jelta Wong said police must act to investigate, prosecutors must properly take these cases forwards, and the courts must impose proper punishments for such grotesque crimes.

The Coalition MPs vowed to commit to taking action but urged the government partners in law enforcement to work together to bring an end to these heinous crimes.