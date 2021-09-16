CLRC Steps Up To Fight Corruption

TIPNG is fostering partnerships with the civil society under its project called “Promoting Anti-Corruption and Integrity Strategies (PAIS). The European Union is funding the PAIS Program.

It has been 46 years since PNG gained its Independence, however state agencies have incurred ill practices of bribery, nepotism and abuse in office along the way.

Constitutional Law Reform Commission CEO, Dr. Mange Matui said it was important as a state agency to partner with TIPNG to address corruption.

Transparency International, a non-government organization is empowering Papua New Guineans to stand up against this practice, that is somewhat been described as a cancer in the society.

TIPNG CEO Arianne Kassman said corruption is an issue that must be collectively addressed.

Under its Promoting Anti-Corruption and Integrity Strategies or PAIS project, the organization is fostering partnerships with key stakeholders and the civil society to fight corruption.