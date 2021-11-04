CLRC Reports Before NEC

The two reports are Review of District Courts Practices and Procedures and the Review of Laws on City Planning and Urban Development.

CLRC Commissioner, Martha Kokiva said the review of laws for the District Courts Practices and Procedures was to see how best, the District court system could deal with civil and criminal cases without denying the justice that people deserve.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. A person seeking justice must be accorded reasonable time to obtain that justice in the court. CLRC assessed the current practice and procedures and has recommended changes aimed at improving those practices and procedures so that cases can go smoothly without creating backlog and affecting timely judgements.”

Minister for Justice, Bryan Kramer said after NEC endorses the reports, it will go for tabling during the November Parliament Sitting.

“This report is important as it deals with the dispensation of justice in our district courts where we are now seeing greater public interest in how justice is dispensed when it comes to cases of public interest.

“We have seen many cases dismissed by the District court and public are not aware of what are the issues. So this report will allow my department to review the recommendations see what the issues are within our justice system and become a priority for the Department and the Attorney General to ensure that they are acted on”, said Minister Kramer.