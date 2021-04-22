CLRC presents report to Justice Minister

The review conducted was necessary as there was no specific policies on alcohol and drugs as well as appropriate penalties for related offences.

Following widespread concerns raised on alcohol and drug abuse, the Constitutional Law Reform Constitution undertook a review in 2015.

Longest serving Commissioner of the CLRC Commissioner Dr. Allan Marat said the review was essential to develop penalties necessary to regulate alcohol and drug abuse.

“It was noted from the review that there are laws and regulations that exist to regulate the production, distribution and consumption of alcohol. Unfortunately, most of these laws are colonial laws dating back to the 1960’s and 1970’s and they cannot effectively regulate drugs and alcohol in this day and age”.

“These laws need to be updated and modernized to be in tune with the current reality.”

Minister for Justice, Bryan Kramer said the report comes at crucial time when the country is faced with outdated laws which fail to address modern day trends.

“The report comes at a crucial time when PNG is faced with outdated laws from the 1960’s and 1970’s that fail to capture changing trends on alcohol and drugs, a case in point being the recent drug seizure in the Papa-Lealea area in Central Province”

CLRC Secretary Dr. Mange Matui said the report is not yet a pubic document until it is presented on the floor of Parliament.