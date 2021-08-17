CLRC Presents Final Report

The review was completed in record time of six weeks following its launch on April 23, as opposed to the normal inquiries for constitutional directives that usually take 18 months to two years to complete.

CLRC stated that PNG as a Christian nation will not affect or infringe on the Constitutional rights of the people from practising other religions, faiths or beliefs of their choice in the country.

The Chairman of CLRC, Kevin Isifu made these remarks when presenting the final report on the review to declare PNG as a Christian country in the Constitution to the Prime Minister, James Marape yesterday.

“Among all these different recommendations we have put through, not even one of those recommendations will affect our brothers and sisters from other religions to practice their faith or belief,” Mr Isifu said.

He said the Commission believes the recommendations, both legal and policy are sound to declare PNG as Christian country in the Constitution and to give prominence to God in the Preamble of the Constitution, among other things.

Mr Isifu said these recommendations was backed by more 70 per cent of the people consulted in the 21 provinces and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, who have clearly stated for the Constitution to be amended.

“I hope the recommendations will be given serious consideration and endorsement by the Government.

He said time is of essence as the changes proposed concern the Constitution and any changes will require adherence to strict constitutional procedures.

“The CLRC stands ready to commence work on the relevant Constitutional amendments and reforms immediately with other relevant government agencies.