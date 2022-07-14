CLRC Mourns Commissioner Nakin’s Passing

Secretary Dr. Mange Matui today expressed tremendous sadness and shock over this unfortunate tragedy.

The late MP was also one of the current commissioners of CLRC, who was sworn into office on 21st July, 2021.

Dr. Matui said late Nakin had the heart and mind for law reform in the country, which was displayed through his total commitment, dedication and active participation in the CLRC programs.

He said the late MP had a special place at the commission, as the voice of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville on constitutional discussions on the region’s political future.

CLRC Chairman and incumbent MP for Wewak, Kevin Isifu described the late commissioner as a soft-spoken, humble, and extremely committed leader who provided steady, mature, experienced leadership and articulated knowledgeable discussions on law reform.

“He advocated for greater focus on the five national goals and directive principles in the constitution, particularly the Papua New Guinean ways and the importance of its proper development towards maintaining the integrity of Papua New Guinea,” Isifu said.

Both Isifu and Dr. Matui conveyed their sympathies and condolences on behalf of the commissioners, management and staff of CLRC to the immediate family and people of North- Bougainville and the ABG as a whole and thanked them for the contributions and services of Late Nakin.

Nakin is the third member of the commission who died, while in office after former chairman late, Joe Mek Teine and former Deputy Chairman, late Sir Bernard Narokobi.