CLRC Launch New Corporate Uniforms

Secretary Dr. Mange Matui said the uniforms are a fitting reward for the staff who have performed above call of duty especially during 2021 when CLRC worked on and completed four reviews, including a major review on the Constitution.

“People say tangible result is required to judge an organization’s performance, but we are not involved in building bridges, classrooms, or clinics, rather the Government has given us a special task of reforming laws which the staff have performed to the limit,” he said.

He added that CLRC can now deliver on its public service duty with a new look and renewed energy.

“The new uniforms should also create a sense of pride and boost the staff’s morale and desire to work and give their very best to CLRC,” he said.

Dr Matui told the staff that wearing the uniforms, makes them ambassadors of CLRC and, they must be mindful and accountable in their actions and general outlook towards the people they serve.

He also said the new uniforms should allow staff to identify with each other and bolster a spirit of team work for a better work output.

The new uniforms come in two pairs of sky blue and gold color and it is a third time a new corporate uniform was issued after a decade.