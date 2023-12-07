Climate-resilient future for Pacific Islands

The Programme penned a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute, solidifying their commitment to cooperation and collaboration for the achievement of the SDGs and the Paris Agreement within the Pacific region.



The first MoU between GGGI and SPREP was signed in 2018 and since then, the two organisations have been working together in the Pacific Regional NDC Hub and the Climate Finance Access Network (CFAN) to deliver climate change policies and strategies and mobilise funding for implementation in the Pacific Island Countries.

“As world leaders gather in Dubai for COP28, the renewed solidarity underscores the joint dedication of SPREP and GGGI to assist Pacific Island nations in navigating the challenges posed by climate change,” Dr Frank Rijsberman, Director General of GGGI, said. “The focus of the MoU is specifically tailored to enhance support for green climate finance initiatives, recognising the pivotal role of financial backing in fostering sustainable and resilient development across the Pacific region.”

Director General of SPREP, Sefanaia Nawadra said: “Pacific Island leaders at COP28 continue their call for commitment to achieving ‘1.5 to Stay Alive’, taking the opportunity offered through the Global Stocktake to recalibrate pathways to achieve global targets.

“We similarly take the opportunity to review and renew our MoU and re-commit to work together on climate change, especially access to finance but also integrate initiatives in waste management and the conservation of nature so we are fully addressing the global triple environmental crises of climate change, waste management and biodiversity loss.”

This strategic partnership between SPREP and GGGI signifies a united front in addressing environmental concerns and propelling the Pacific Island nations toward a greener, more climate-resilient future. The signing ceremony took place at the Moana Pacific Pavilion at COP28, symbolising a pivotal step forward in the shared pursuit of a sustainable and resilient Pacific.