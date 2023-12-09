 

Climate partnership inked between PNG and Singapore

BY: Loop Author
13:47, December 9, 2023


At the COP28, Papua New Guinea and Singapore signed a pioneering Implementation Agreement under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The agreement, celebrated by the Environment and Climate Change Minister Simon Kilepa and  his Singaporean counterpart Grace Fu, strengthens bilateral ties and facilitates voluntary cooperation to achieve climate targets. 

Key components include the bilateral transfer of carbon credits, with mandatory cancellation and contributions towards adaptation actions in Papua New Guinea. 

Both nations emphasize the importance of high-integrity carbon markets, committing to mutually beneficial projects aligned with their Nationally Determined Contributions, and reinforcing their dedication to sustainable development and climate resilience.

Author: 
Loop Author
  