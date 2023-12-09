Climate partnership inked between PNG and Singapore

The agreement, celebrated by the Environment and Climate Change Minister Simon Kilepa and his Singaporean counterpart Grace Fu, strengthens bilateral ties and facilitates voluntary cooperation to achieve climate targets.

Key components include the bilateral transfer of carbon credits, with mandatory cancellation and contributions towards adaptation actions in Papua New Guinea.

Both nations emphasize the importance of high-integrity carbon markets, committing to mutually beneficial projects aligned with their Nationally Determined Contributions, and reinforcing their dedication to sustainable development and climate resilience.