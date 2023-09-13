Climate Change remains a threat: Parkop

These were remarks made by NCD Governor Powes Parkop at the 2nd Climate Change Summit, which concluded in Port Moresby today.

Governor Parkop said the summit brought out the importance of the commitment that was made by the government to protect the natural environment.

“I want to remind all of us again about our commitment towards addressing climate change one of which is the Paris Agreement; what we Papua New Guineans have (committed) to the Paris Agreement.

“This summit will remind us of what our commitments are and what we need to do, and how we are preparing up to now,” he said.

Parkop urges participants at the summit to be prompt and serious in their discussions and post-summit.