Climate Change a Priority

The discussion was focused on the new framework of the European Union-PNG Partnership under the new soon to be adopted Europe Union -Caribbean and the Pacific Agreement (EU-ACP Agreement).

Both leaders have agreed for the Department of Environment Conservation and Climate Change to play the leading role in implementing the key areas in responding to climate change in the country.

The new partnership under the new EU-ACP Agreement is aligned with the EU Green Deal global ambition for climate change action and biodiversity preservation.

For the period 2021-2027 the country will address three key areas. Priority one ‘Our Forest our future’, Priority two ‘Water is Life’ and Priority three ‘Transparent and Accountable Governance’.

Minister Mori commended the efforts by the EU in addressing the impact of climate change. He said the department is working on a number of projects like mangrove planting and the tree-planting project with plans to plant 100 million tress over a 10 year period to address climate change.

The Minister also welcomed the continuation of the Water and Sanitation related projects around the country.