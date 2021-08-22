Climate Change Panel

Director for the UPNG Centre for Climate and Sustainable Development Professor Chalapan Kaluwin will be the moderator of the panel discussion.

The focus for the panel discussion on this Climate Change Report will be on the physical science of climate change, covering Pacific climate occurrence including temperature rise, rainfall, marine heatwaves, tropical cyclones, sea level rise, ocean acidity and coastal flooding.

Professor Kaluwin said, “We review all those reports from one thousand plus scientist. This report that we are going to use is for this year, one is the IPCC. And then there’s two other reports called climate change on community sectors, forestry, oceans, agriculture and water. The book was completed on the 8th of this month, so we are now going to tell the world that science report is ready.”

This panel discussion will be live streamed via zoom in the New Lecture Theatre at the University of Papua New Guinea on Wednesday 25th August. The audience will be a mix of policy makers, government employees, students and researchers, NGOs, diplomats, and the general public.

Professor Kaluwin said, “We do the summary of what science is all about and we give it to the government and say how do you do this; how do you manage your climate change disaster.’’

He added that the panel will include a number of high profile delegates who are well informed and engaged on climate change, they will be taking part in the question and answer discussion.

Professor Kaluwin said, “We are expecting the minister for climate change and environment Wera Mori, the Australian High Commissioner and representative from the Forest Authority, and the Weather Office.”

The panellists’ discussion will be on the main findings of the report and its implications for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific.

