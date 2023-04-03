Climate Change Office needed in provinces

National Communication Officer, Jacinta Kull visited Gulf Province with a team to discuss a Memorandum of Understanding for establishing the Provincial Climate Change Office and Committee.

The purpose of the visit was to strengthen the establishment of the office, support the committee's plan and activities, and collaborate effectively between CCDA and Gulf Provincial Government.

Once the establishment is in place, it will allow for the effective dissemination of climate change information throughout the provinces in PNG.

The Provincial Administrations will play a significant role in implementing government policies such as the Climate Change Management Act, National Climate Change Policy, and National Adaptation Plan.

Capacity-building programs, such as the Satellite Land Monitoring System, will soon follow after the MoU signing. The CCDA will support the establishment of the committee and the office, and the Provincial Administrations will fund them.

The recruitment of staff strength will be done in consultation with the Department of Personal Management.

The program is in line with CCDA's Corporate Plan and Climate Change Management Act and will be implemented in collaboration with the Provincial Administration.