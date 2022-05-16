Climate Change Impacts Aroma Coastline

Villagers in Waro, Iruone, Kelekapana and Vuru have started responding to the issue, by building seawalls. They began recognising a great change to the sea levels in 2018.

The villagers said, the sea level rise has eaten away the coastline at least 10 metres in. Homes situated in close proximity to the sea, are concerned about the impacts on their livelihoods.

According to the Green Climate Fund 2019, over the last 100 years the global climate has warmed by approximately 0.74°C and is expected to rise a further 1.3 to 1.8°C by the end of the century.

Corresponding with the rise in global temperatures are a host of changes in other climate and physical processes including changes in total and seasonal precipitation, altered ocean currents, and sea level rise.

Now villagers along the Aroma coast are buying cement to build sea walls, as others look to rebuilding their houses further inland.